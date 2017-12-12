- Advertisement -

President Salva Kiir is said to have ordered the army chiefs to mobilize available resources to enforce a three-month state of emergency in three states. The states in question are Gok, Western and Eastern Lakes.

A statement released on Monday evening authorized the army to use force if armed civilians refused to be disarmed.

Reuters quoted a legislator as saying intercommunal fighting in the the country’s Great Lakes region has hit 170 from the 45 reported earlier.

“Right now, from both sides, we have 170 plus people who lost their lives. Three hundred forty two houses have been burnt and almost 1,800 people displaced,” Dharuai Mabor Teny told Reuters.

The clashes are reported to have often led to the burning of houses and other property. At the heart of the recent deadly clashes is a land dispute. Security forces, however, say security has improved after a recent deployment.