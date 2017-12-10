- Advertisement -

At least eight people have died after consuming toxic sardines in northern Madagascar, reports said.

A journalist at Radio Faniry Antsiranana, Ms Arinà Ramanantsoa, said at least, eight people had died while over 20 others were in a critical condition after eating toxic sardines.

“The first victims were taken to the hospital around mid-night Thursday. The number of the confirmed victims was 19, out of which died at home,” reported Ms Ramanantsoa from Antsiranana, the regional capital.

She said the death toll rose to eight on Friday afternoon.

“One of the dead was a child aged six while another 20 were under intensive care at hospitals, including the military hospital,” said Ms Ramanantsoa.

Coral system

Medical source corroborated that the tragedy was caused by the consumption of toxic sardines.

Consequently, the residents of the northern coastal area have been warned against catching small marine fish for food.

Being the world’s third biggest coral system, Madagascar is a home to a variety of marine species. However, research has shown that coral reefs were in advanced stage of deterioration because of environmental degradation and climate change.

This degradation has resulted in the proliferation of the macro seaweeds that in turn poison aquatic animals which feed on them.

Market places

Northern Madagascar authorities have since imposed a ban on fishing, selling and eating of any of the suspected fish species.

They have reinforced control and ordered the immediate destruction of stocks collected from the market places too.

Residents were also urged to report to health centres any suspected cases of disease.

The deaths

Deaths from the consumption of marine foods were common in the coastal areas of Madagascar.

Usually, a ban on fishing was imposed from November 1 to March 31, the period toxic seaweeds flourish, following a 1965 government decree.

The restriction affects 67 fish species, but due to poverty and food shortage, communities living along the coastline often ignore the ban, hence the deaths.