Somalia’s government says it is closely following with concern the “dangerous” decision by President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“We are urging the US government to seriously reconsider the risks that its decision could have on the future of the Middle East and the world in general,” Somalia’s foreign ministry says.

The statement by the Horn of Africa nation also calls for Arab, Muslim and other nations to redouble their efforts to find a solution to the Palestinian issue in order to end the crisis in the region.

It says Somalia’s government and people are prepared to support Palestine’s struggle for its “rights.”