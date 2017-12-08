Fourteen United Nations peacekeepers have been killed and more than 40 wounded in attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, U.N. officials said on Friday

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under–Secretary General for UN Peacekeeping says on Twitter that the attack occurred Thursday evening in North Kivu province.

Lacroix says he is “outraged” by the attack and that medical evacuations are ongoing. He does not identify the attackers.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo is the largest in the world and is aimed at calming a number of armed groups in the vast, mineral-rich Central African nation.