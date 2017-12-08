Libya’s internationally recognised government has appealed to the U.S. to ease a travel ban imposed on its citizens by President Donald Trump.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry made the call in a statement.

“The Libyan Foreign Ministry, through its embassy in Washington, has begun to take measures to lift Libya from the list of countries and to ease the restrictions on Libyan citizens,” the ministry said in a statement.

Libya is one of six Muslim-majority countries subject to the travel ban.

Other countries are Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the ban to take full effect while litigation over its ultimate validity continues.

The ministry said the ban was also discussed at a meeting between Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Siyala and U.S Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke on Monday.