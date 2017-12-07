- Advertisement -

A white commercial farmer, who was evicted from his farm in Manicaland province in Zimbabwe, is reportedly set to return back and resume production after the decision “was reversed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new administration”.

Heavily armed Zimbabwean riot police besieged Robert Smart’s farm outside Rusape town in June and forcefully evicted him from his farm.

The tobacco and maize grower was evicted to reportedly pave way for a top cleric, Trevor Manhanga, who had links with then president Robert Mugabe.

The grabbing of Lesbury Farm came shortly after Mugabe told his supporters at a rally that all remaining white commercial farmers should be kicked off their properties to make way for the ruling Zanu-PF party’s youth and his supporters who had no land.

But, according to New Zimbabwe.com, president Mnangagwa’s special adviser Chris Mutswangwa said on Tuesday that Smart and his Darryn should not be disturbed in their farming activities.

“These farmers are Zimbabweans and they belong to Manicaland province,” Mutswangwa was quoted as saying, adding that the country now needed direct investments to boost the economy.