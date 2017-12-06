- Advertisement -

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice is to enhance modalities to ensure effective implementation of commitments made by member states on strengthening human rights and the rule of law in the sub-region.

President of the court, Justice Jerome Traore said this was the aim of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law (RWI) in Abuja on Thursday.

Traore said that the MoU would allow both parties contribute more towards human right protection within the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The objective of the cooperation agreement between Raoul Wallenberg Institute and the court is to promote, through the signing of a partnership agreement, fairness and efficacy in justice delivery and respect for the rule of law.”

The Senior Programme Officer, RWI, Mr Chris Muthuri, said that the agreement between both parties would explore aspects aimed at promoting the visibility of both parties in the sub-region.

Muthuri added that both parties would collaborate in the areas of trainings, research and studies on human rights promotion and protection and exchange programmes.

“This is a framework that is important and guide future cooperation between the institute and the court.

“The institute is strongly academic and these are areas that we have a lot of expertise and resources.

“The objective is to promote fair and efficient justice to the adherence of the rule of law.”

He further said that the cooperation would also include the exchange of resource materials and promote integration of international and regional jurisprudence in teaching and curricula of academic institutions.

He added that this would promote human rights education the sub-region.

“We also see a lot of gain in terms of the expertise of the court in terms of what can be done to improve the materials we provide as an institute to other areas where we have collaboration with academic institutions.

He said both parties were further exploring ways to get their decisions better implemented by the member states.

He said that institute was also working with the East African Court and the African court to “promote the work they do”.

NAN report that the community court had, on several occasions, raised concerns over the non-implementation of its judgements by member states.

The court, however, reiterated its commitment to sensitise stakeholders and member states to the importance of doing the needful to implement the court’s judgments and promote the rule of law.