A brigadier and four other soldiers in Lesotho have been charged with attempted murder for the 2016 shooting of an editor whose newspaper was seen as critical of the military commander at the time.

The five suspects were charged last week and are due in court again on December 13 for the attack on Lesotho Times editor Lloyd Mutungamiri, whose jaw was shattered in the shooting and required reconstructive surgery.

The case reflects efforts by the government of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to investigate unresolved crimes in the southern African country, which has a history of political turmoil.

Tlali Kamoli, who was military commander at the time of Mutungamiri’s shooting, has been charged with crimes including the murder of a police official during an alleged coup attempt in 2014.