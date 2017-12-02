- Advertisement -

Egypt’s foreign minister says there is no legal reason restricting former air force commander and government minister Ahmed Shafiq from contesting the 2018 presidential elections.

Sameh Shoukry’s remarks on Friday came at a forum in Rome just days after Shafiq announced his intention to run.

“I know he’s had some issues with the judiciary. I am not sure whether those have been resolved or not,” Shoukry said, adding that in principal anyone without pending legal cases is free to run.

Shafiq narrowly lost to Islamist Mohammed Morsi in the 2012 presidential elections.

Prominent rights lawyer Khaled Ali has also voiced his intention to contest the upcoming 2018 elections. President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is widely expected to seek a second term but has yet to announce it.