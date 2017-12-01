- Advertisement -

The Libyan government has condemned the reported auction of West Africans in its capital Tripoli, noting that the criminal practice was not part of the culture of the Libyan people.

It called for an international campaign against illegal migration and demanded an end to “exploitation, suffering of the ambitious African man looking for better life in Europe and human trafficking right from the country of source.”

Speaking on the alleged auction of West Africans in his country at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, the Charge d’Affairs and ambassador-designate, Libyan embassy in Nigeria, Dr. Attia Alkhoder, explained that his government had ordered the relevant agency to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He said the government was concerned about illegal migration and human trafficking, adding that Libya needed technical and logistical support to control its southern border which is the major route for illegal migration across the Mediterranean sea.

The diplomat criticized the media for attacking and holding his country responsible for the slaves auction, noting that human trafficking and the reported slaves auction were done by individuals and not the Libyan authorities.

Alkhoder said, “Libya renews its call to put an end to exploitation, suffering of the ambitious African man looking for better life in Europe and human trafficking.

“Libya calls for an international campaign to put an end to this phenomena by providing security and border control to end the Libyan crisis, unify its government institutions and end the transition system that contributed a lot in the weakening control of territory.”

The envoy noted that solving illegal migration was a collective responsibility involving countries of origin, transit and destination.

He added that Libya spent a lot of money accommodating immigrants and facilitating their voluntary return to their countries, insisting that curbing illegal migration needs serious coordination of international efforts.