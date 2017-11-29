- Advertisement -

The United States on Wednesday congratulated the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, for a second term.

The U.S. Department Spokesperson, Heather Nauert, in a statement, also congratulated the people of Kenya on the conclusion of the presidential election that re-elected President Kenyatta.

“The United States congratulates the people of Kenya on the conclusion of the presidential election process, as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, on their inauguration for a second term.

“The United States and Kenya have been steadfast partners for decades, working together to strengthen security, build mutual prosperity, address regional challenges, and to advance development and good governance,’’ she said.

Nauert said that the U.S. was looking forward to strengthening and renewing the bilateral partnership with Kenya in the years ahead.

She also said that the U.S. would continue to work with all Kenyans committed to building democracy, advancing prosperity, and strengthening security.

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson, however, said that the U.S. was “deeply concerned’’ by the ongoing political tensions in Kenya.

“We urge security forces to refrain from the use of unnecessary force against citizens exercising their democratic rights.

“As part of the process of addressing these tensions and strengthening institutions, we urge Kenyans to join together to hold an immediate, sustained, and open national conversation to heal divisions between communities.

“We encourage all Kenyans to come together at this critical moment and to work together peacefully and uphold the constitution,’’ she said.

Kenya’s repeat presidential election held on Oct. 26.

Uhuru Kenyatta was re-elected for a second term in the election, after securing more than 98 per cent of the vote in a highly-contentious rerun that was boycotted by his main opposition rival.

He was inaugurated for a second five-year term on Nov. 28.