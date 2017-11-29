- Advertisement -

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has spoken up against the ongoing slave trade and killing of immigrants in Libya.

He described slave trade in the country as a mockery of African Union which has Libya as one of its member countries.

He called on African Union to act immediately on the situation which is a gross abuse of human rights.

“The current slave auctions of Africans in Libya are not only gross and scandalous abuses of human rights,

“But are also mockeries of the alleged solidarity of African nations grouped in the African Union (AU), of which Libya is a member.

