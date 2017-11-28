- Advertisement -

French President Emmanuel Macron met Tuesday with Burkina Faso President President Roch Marc Christian Kabore as part of a three-nation African tour.

Macron’s schedule Tuesday also includes a speech to university students and meeting with members of the French community in Ouagadougou.

Among the key themes of his trip are security, jobs, the environment and migration.

Africa’s youth will also be a key theme at the EU-Africa summit in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, and when he makes the first trip by a French president to Ghana and meets with young people in Accra. His final stop is in Ghana.

France has more than 7,000 troops deployed across Africa, including those hunting down Islamist militants in the Sahel, in cooperation with the new regional African counterterrorism force that Macron helped to launch.

The French president is also pushing development to address insecurity and the flood of migrants still heading to Europe.