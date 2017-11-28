- Advertisement -

Five men have pleaded guilty of involvement in the death of the Televisão Pública de Angola (TPA) presenter, Ms Beatriz Fernandes, and Mr Jomance Muxito in October.

The five told a Luanda court on Monday that they committed the crime under the influence of drugs, with the aim of stealing a vehicle from the pair.

The four foreign nationals and one Angolan were arrested three days after the crime as they drove in the vehicle at the Cassequel do Buraco quarter at Kilamba-Kiaxi District.

The suspects reportedly sought to sell the Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, valued at $80,000, in the DR Congo.

The Criminal Investigation Services (SIC) director, Mr Amaro Neto, said preliminary investigations indicated that aggravated theft was the aim of the crime.

Mr Neto said no one ordered the killing of Ms Fernandes and Mr Muxito.

Ms Fernandes and Mr Muxito had reportedly been kidnapped while in the company of the former’s two children in central Luanda.

Their vehicle was reportedly intercepted close to a hospital, while on the occupants were on the way to visiting the TV presenter’s father in a hospital.

The two minors were later abandoned on the roadside and were re-united with their kin.

Past murders of Angolan journalists remain unresolved.