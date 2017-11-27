- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s former finance minister and a leader of the ruling Zanu-PF party’s youth league have been denied bail in cases that have raised concerns about the military’s actions during its recent takeover.

- Advertisement -

Ignatius Chombo and Kudzanai Chipanga have been linked to a party faction loyal to Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, whose presidential ambitions triggered the military intervention.

Both told a court over the weekend that they had been detained for days before being turned over to police. Chombo is accused of corruption and Chipanga is accused of denigrating the military.