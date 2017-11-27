- Advertisement -

Eight Ugandan media workers have been criminally charged over a report saying Uganda’s government is planning to overthrow the president of neighboring Rwanda.

The charge sheet against the employees of local tabloid The Red Pepper doesn’t include the more serious charge of treason that police cited last week. They instead are charged with libel, offensive communication and publishing information prejudicial to security.



The suspects include five managers and three editors. The story was published Nov. 20.

Many in Uganda believe relations have cooled between the two countries after some Ugandan police officers were accused of illegally transferring to Rwanda a wanted refugee who is now serving a life term there.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has urged authorities to free the suspects.