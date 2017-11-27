- Advertisement -

The leadership of Zimbabwe’s Catholic church is urging the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to work toward economic recovery and electoral reforms ahead of a national vote in 2018.

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference said that economic recovery is necessary for peace and stability in the country following the November 21 resignation of former President Robert Mugabe. It said it will work with Zimbabwe’s government “for the removal of all forms of sanctions that have been imposed on the country.”

The Catholic leaders say electoral reforms will restore confidence and that “the realisation of free and fair elections in 2018 will make the outcome more acceptable internally and externally.”

Some past elections under Mugabe were marred by allegations of vote-rigging and deadly violence.

The new president, Mnangagwa, has not yet formally appointed his Cabinet