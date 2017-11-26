- Advertisement -

Kenya’s opposition coalition has urged it supporters to boycott President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration.

In a news conference on Saturday, the leaders called on their supporters to shun the event scheduled for Tuesday, November 28.

“Following our deliberations today, we have resolved as follow: one, to affirm that we do not recognize the October 26th elections and to declare that as per article one of the constitution, we have not individually and collectively delegated our sovereignty to Uhuru Kenyatta. In this regard, we call upon our members of parliament not to participate in vetting Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet and other appointments,” said Musalia Mudavadi, National Super Alliance principle (NASA).

The opposition say they will not recognize Kenyatta as a legitimate president and will only recognize Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as the president and deputy elected by the people.

Kenya government spokesperson on Thursday said they were not bothered by the opposition coalition threats to hold a parallel swearing in of Raila Odinga as the “people’s president” on Tuesday, but warned the opposition over plans to cause civil disobedience and threatened to respond with “equal force of the law.”

The opposition has said it will hold a major memorial service in Embakasi in the outskirts of the capital Nairobi, to pray with the families of those killed by police.

In recent days, many opposition supporters are reported to have been killed by the police on different occasions in the country.

The NASA coalition says 18 people were killed last week Friday as police engaged its supporters who were welcoming Odinga from an overseas tour.

The Kenya police however maintain that “only 5 people died when they were killed by stoning in different incidences after having been caught stealing by enraged crowds.”

Meanwhile, plans are underway to prepare for the swearing in ceremony which will cost the Kenyan tax payer an estimated 300 million Kenya shillings. Odinga is among the invited guests.

As of Saturday, up to 26 heads of states and government from Africa and beyond had confirmed attendance or indicated to send representatives to the inauguration which will be held at the 60,000-seater Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.