- Advertisement -

Togo’s opposition has called for three more days of protests against president Faure Gnassingbé.

According to a statement seen by AFP news agency, the opposition has urged Togolese people tor participate in fresh protests on November 29, 30 and December 2.

A coalition of 14 opposition parties has organised near weekly protests since late August, calling for the introduction of a two-term limit for presidents and electoral reform.

They want the measures applied retroactively to prevent Gnassingbe from standing at the next two elections in 2020 and 2025, and potentially staying in power until 2030.

- Advertisement -

A referendum is expected in the coming months on the issue.

Talks are under way through the intervention of mediators such as Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and Guinea’s Alpha Conde, to organize a political dialogue between the government and opposition that could take place “in a few weeks,” according to president Gnassingbé.

Conde, the current chairman of the African Union, recently held talks with his Togolese counterpart.

The Gnassingbé family has ruled the west African country for 50 years.