Zimbabwe’s finance minister says masked men in military uniforms burst into his home and pointed assault rifles at him and his wife as the military moved in against former President Robert Mugabe.

Ignatius Chombo is in court to face corruption charges that some observers believe are politically motivated after Mugabe’s resignation.

Chombo says he was handcuffed and blindfolded in the early-morning November 15 raid and driven to an unidentified location, where for days interrogators told him he had performed badly as a government official.

He says he was then handed over to police for arrest.

Chombo also is questioning the corruption allegations, saying some date back two decades. “I found it a little bit odd that it would come up now,” he says.