Zimbabwe’s finance minister has appeared in court to face corruption charges that some observers believe are politically motivated after the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

The lawyer for Ignatious Chombo says he was illegally detained for more than 48 hours without being brought to court during the military takeover that led to Mugabe’s resignation.

Lovemore Madhuku says Chombo wants to testify in front of cameras about “sensitive matters” related to his arrest.

The lawyer has said that Chombo, who was linked to a ruling party faction around Mugabe’s unpopular wife, was mistreated in detention.

State prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba has listed multiple allegations that Chombo engaged in fraud on real estate and vehicle transactions more than a decade ago.