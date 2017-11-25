- Advertisement -

The lawyer for a Zimbabwean Cabinet minister says he was assaulted and will appear in court on Saturday as concerns grow about possible retaliation against allies of Robert Mugabe.

Finance Minister Ignatious Chombo has not been seen in public since the military swept in more than a week ago to put Mugabe under house arrest. It has said it was targeting “criminals” surrounding Mugabe and his wife.

Chombo is accused of corrupt land deals dating back to his time as minister in charge of local government, lawyer Lovemore Madhuku tells The Associated Press. He was detained by the military but now is in police custody.

He calls Chombo’s situation “really bad” and says charges against him were read out Thursday while he lay in bed at a government-run hospital.