Tunisia’s energy minister has appeared before a judge on graft suspicions, a judicial source says, the latest high-ranking official to face allegations amid a crackdown in the North African state.

Khaled Kaddour – whose portfolio covers the lucrative energy and mining sectors – was brought before an investigating judge, but the interrogation was postponed to December 4 after a request from his lawyer.

Kaddour – a former oil executive who has only been in the job since September – is suspected of “administrative and financial corruption” inside his ministry, a source said.

The latest allegations come after the head of Tunisia’s government Youssef Chahed in May 2017 said he was launching a war on graft in the country.

Several senior officials and businessmen have been caught up in the anti-corruption drive and in August the government’s interim finance minister was forced out after it emerged he had a conviction for corruption.