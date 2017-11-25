Egypt’s military says warplanes have struck several vehicles used in the attack on a northern Sinai mosque that killed 235 people, destroying and killing all passengers.
The military’s Saturday statement said the vehicles were hit in the vicinity of the previous day’s attack on a mosque in the Sinai town of Bir al-Abd, the deadliest by Islamic extremists in Egypt’s modern history.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the extremist Islamic State group has in the past vowed to rid Sinai, and Egypt, of Sufis. A local IS affiliate is spearheading the insurgency in Sinai, where government forces have battled militants for years.
The mosque was frequented by Sufis, members of a mystic movement within Islam that’s viewed by extremists as heretic.