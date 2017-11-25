- Advertisement -

A mega-trial of 36 suspected members of the Democratic Republic of Congo rebel group Kamwina Nsapu, accused of widespread violence, opened on Friday.

The 36 are being prosecuted by a military court for clashes that shook the capital Kinshasa in May and June, including an attack on a prison that led to the escape of 4 000 inmates, the Congolese authorities said.

The defendants, accused of belonging to the Kinshasa branch of the Kamuina Nsapu militia movement, are also believed to be behind further assaults on police stations, the central market and two prosecutors’ offices.

Violence in the region has left more than 3 000 people dead since last September, according to a tally by the Catholic Church.

UN personnel have uncovered more than 80 common graves and said the total number of people displaced by the unrest has hit 1.4 million.

Two UN experts were killed in March while investigating the unrest, one of whom was beheaded.

The violence erupted after local tribal chief Jean-Prince Mpandi was killed in August last year in clashes with security forces after rebelling against the authority of President Joseph Kabila’s regime in Kinshasa.