Zimbabwe’s state-run Herald newspaper says incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured Robert Mugabe and his family of their “maximum security” as they remain in the country.

The report says the two men agreed that Mugabe would not attend Friday’s swearing-in of Mnangagwa as president because the 93-year-old Mugabe “needed time to rest.”

Mugabe’s firing of his longtime deputy Mnangagwa earlier this month led to his own downfall as the military and ruling party members objected to the idea of Mugabe’s wife succeeding him in power.