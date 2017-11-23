- Advertisement -

Zimbabwean activists have urged incoming President Emmerson Mnangagwa to “repeal draconian laws” and push for the opening of “lines of direct foreign investment to revive the economy”, a report says.

According to NewsDay, the civic society organisations (CSOs) said that a number of demands must be addressed before the incoming leader could settle in in his new position.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson Dumisani Nkomo said that the Mnangagwa government should be sensitive to people needs.

“Before the new leader has even settled in that position, it is important that he finds a package of issues which we want addressed,” Nkomo was quoted as saying.

This came as Mnangagwa was expected to be inaugurated on Friday.

In his first address since his return from exile on Wednesday, the former Robert Mugabe aide told adoring crowds in Harare that they were witnessing an “unfolding full democracy”.

“Today we are witnessing the beginning of a new and unfolding full democracy in our country,” he said in front of hundreds of supporters, some wearing shirts emblazoned with images of the 75-year-old leader.

“We want to grow our economy, we want jobs… all patriotic Zimbabweans (should) come together, work together,” he said.