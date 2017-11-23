- Advertisement -

A Zimbabwe legal think tank says the country currently has an acting president who is neither Robert Mugabe nor the incoming Emmerson Mnangagwa, even if his whereabouts are unknown.

Veritas says Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is acting leader until Mnangagwa is sworn in on Friday morning.

Mphoko was out of the country when Zimbabwe’s military moved in last week to put Mugabe under house arrest. It is not clear where he is now.

Veritas says the job fell to Mphoko because Mugabe fired Mnangagwa as the other vice president earlier this month, and then resigned on Tuesday.

The legal group says Mphoko did not need to be sworn in to be acting president and “the fact that he was outside the country at the time is of no legal consequence.”

Veritas says that “he will continue to hold office, phantom-like, until Mr Mnangagwa is sworn in.”