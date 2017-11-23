- Advertisement -

The House of Representatives’ adhoc committee investigating allegations trailing the re-appearance and reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service, has commenced its 2-day investigative hearing.

On hand to give testimonies on the controversial re-instatement of the former pensions chief were Head of the Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, Minister of Interior, Abdulraham Dambazau, and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

The main witness, Maina, was, however, absent. But a lawyer, Mohammed Kuta, announced appearance on his behalf.

The fresh probe was sequel to the resolution passed on the motion sponsored by Ali Isa (PDP-Gombe) on Tuesday, 4th April, 2017, which sought to investigate activities of the Presidential Task Force on Pensions Reforms from 2010 to the time of its dissolution.

The Adhoc Committee was also mandated to extend its investigation to the successor agency including Pension Transition Administration Department (PTAD) and report back to the House for further legislative action.

Chairman of the committee, Aliyu Madaki, in his welcome address, assured all parties involved of the impartiality of the panel.

He stressed that the committee will be, “fair and just to all parties involved”.