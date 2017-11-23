- Advertisement -

The Egyptian army destroyed 10 sports utility vehicles loaded with weapons and ammunition on the Libyan border, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The air force has dealt a new blow to smugglers and infiltrators across the border,” preventing them from bringing weapons and ammunition into Egypt, army spokesperson Tamer al-Refai said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The Egyptian military has carried out regular strikes against such vehicles in recent months.

Since the army in 2013 removed elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood, extremist groups have stepped up attacks on the military and police.

Security forces are fighting the Egyptian branch of the Islamic State group, which has increased its attacks in the north of the Sinai peninsula.

Authorities have repeatedly said that jihadists active in Egypt were trained in Libya.