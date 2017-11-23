- Advertisement -

Tripoli Illegal Immigration Department says a total of 124 illegal immigrants from Ivory Coast were voluntarily deported, on Thursday, from the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

“The child Mamani returned to her home in Ivory Coast today, accompanied by 123 other illegal immigrants from Ivory Coast,” Hosni Abu-Ayana, head of the media office of told Xinhua.

“The migrants returned within the humanitarian voluntary program by the International Organization for Migration in cooperation with the Libyan authorities,” Abu-Ayana added.

The International Organisation for Migration and the Libyan authorities launched a humanitarian repatriation program to repatriate migrants detained in Libyan shelters in their countries of origin.

Libya is a major departure point for illegal migrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean towards European shores, due to the insecurity and chaos in the North African nation.