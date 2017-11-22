- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country was witnessing a “new and unfolding democracy” in his first public speech.

He was addressing a huge crowd outside ruling party’s headquarters, speaking hours after returning to the country. He fled earlier this month after his firing by Robert Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday under pressure from the military and ruling party.

Mnangagwa says the pressure to “derail the process” of getting Mugabe to step down was intense but “the will of the people will always, always succeed.”

Mnangagwa told crowds who turned out in Harare to greet him that “all patriotic Zimbabweans [should] come together” to ensure prosperity.

“We want to grow our economy, we want jobs… all patriotic Zimbabweans [should] come together, work together,” he told the crowds gathered outside the ruling ZANU-PF party’s headquarters, after his return to the country following the resignation of veteran leader Robert Mugabe.

He will be sworn in Friday morning.