Human rights activists are warning that it will take more than replacing Robert Mugabe to change Zimbabwe’s fortunes.

Activist Maureen Kademauga tells reporters in Johannesburg that “Mugabe the infrastructure, Mugabe the culture, Mugabe the ideology, Mugabe the system – what I prefer to call Mugabism – is still there. And we need to continue fighting.”

The activists spoke shortly before incoming leader and Mugabe’s former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa was expected to make his first public speech upon his return to the country.

His firing by Mugabe earlier this month led the military to step in, and overwhelming pressure on Mugabe led him to resign on Tuesday amid impeachment proceedings.

The activists are calling for free and fair elections to determine Zimbabwe’s future. Dewa Mavhinga of Human Rights Watch says that “the military works on orders.

“I believe they were given a command to be nice, to smile, for a while but we should not make the mistake of believing that overnight this was a revolution and everything is over.”