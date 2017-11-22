- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has just departed from an airport in neighbouring South Africa to make his return to his country.

An Associated Press witness saw him depart, shortly after Mnangagwa met with South African President Jacob Zuma.

Mnangagwa is set to arrive at a military air base in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, and will be sworn in on Friday morning at a local stadium.

South Africa’s presidential office has just tweeted photos of Mnangagwa and Zuma shaking hands and smiling.