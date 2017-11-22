- Advertisement -

Despite the celebrations that followed the resignation of Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe on Tuesday, there is still uncertainty among Zimbabweans about the country’s future under ruling party Zanu-PF.

Mugabe resigned on Tuesday following a military takeover and mass protests demanding that he step down.

He had been at the helm of the country’s government for 37 years.

Esteri Magaisa, a Zimbabwean who moved to South Africa two years ago, told News24 on Wednesday that she remained sceptical despite the change of power.

“I don’t think there will be much change given that Zimbabwe is still under Zanu-PF rule. Zanu-PF is not just about Mugabe, it’s a system,” she said.

“They ate and dined together, they are all corrupt. So what will change? Beyond fighting individuals, we must fight the repressive system altogether.”

She said Mugabe’s successor should make use of the positive mood Zimbabwe currently finds itself in.

Zimbabweans all over the world ‘ecstatic’

“Because Zimbabweans have known one president since 1980 when we got independence, the resignation of Mugabe is the best thing that has happened to Zimbabweans today,” Magaisa told News24.

She said Zimbabweans all over the world were ecstatic.

Groups of people gathered to celebrate outside Parliament after hearing the news that Mugabe had resigned.

- Advertisement -

Hooters blared and large crowds ran through the streets of Harare.

Buses were filled to bursting with people, with some dancing on top of the vehicles.

It was earlier reported that in the streets of the capital people hugged and thanked soldiers for their role in removing Mugabe.

“Soldier, soldier, soldier!” they chanted whenever an army vehicle drove past.

The jubilation lasted well into the night with cars still racing along Samora Machel Avenue at 22:00.

‘Hope for a better tomorrow’

Tendai Gandidzanwa, who lives in Zimbabwe, said he and his countrymen were hoping for a better Zimbabwe.

“We are hoping for better job opportunities, because poverty levels were so alarming. We just hope and pray that things get better as they did with government of national unity,” Gandidzanwa said, referring to a period between 2009 and 2013 when the country was ruled through a power-sharing agreement between the ruling party and the opposition.

Gandidzanwa said with Mugabe gone, the country would be run better.

Livingstone Magaisa, also from Zimbabwe, said Mugabe’s resignation signalled “real independence”.

“Most (Zimbabwean) adults today never experienced independence in 1990. There is hope for a better tomorrow for every Zimbabwean,” he said.