- Advertisement -

The European Union is ready to assist Zimbabwe in its transition to democratic elections, inclusive dialogue after resignation of Robert Mugabe, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Jacob Mudenda, speaker of Zimbabwe’s parliament, read out Mugabe’s letter announcing his immediate resignation as a president.

The announcement ended Mugabe’s 37-year rule of the African nation.

“An orderly and irreversible transition towards genuinely democratic elections is our shared objective…

“It is important now that an inclusive dialogue is established that respects the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe for a more prosperous and democratic future, and which encourages the acceleration of key reforms.

- Advertisement -

“The EU stands ready to accompany this process in cooperation with the African Union and SADC, and to assist the Zimbabwean people with all instruments at its disposal in order to meet that objective,” Mogherini said in a statement.

Mugabe’s resignation followed an impeachment motion adopted by Zimbabwe’s parliament on Tuesday.

The political crisis in Zimbabwe erupted after Mugabe, 93, dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been thought by many to become Mugabe’s successor and enjoyed the support of the country’s army.

The move led to the military taking over the state-run broadcast and confining Mugabe to his house.

Also, Zimbabwean ruling Zimbabwe African National Union, Patriotic Front party called for Mugabe’s resignation.

Media reported on Wednesday, that Mnangagwa would be sworn in as the country’s president later in the day.