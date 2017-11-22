- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s military commander is warning people not to target old adversaries following the resignation of President Robert Mugabe after 37 years in power.

“Acts of vengeful retribution or trying to settle scores will be dealt with severely,” General Constantino Chiwenga said on Tuesday.

The military stepped in last week to put Mugabe under house arrest, in a move that unleashed nationwide calls for the president to step down.

There was no immediate word from the military on the operation it also mounted against what it called “criminals” close to the unpopular first lady.

Mugabe’s firing of his deputy and positioning of Grace Mugabe to succeed him led the military to step in.