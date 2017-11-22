- Advertisement -

Zanu-PF has reportedly welcomed the resignation of President Robert Mugabe, saying that he had overstayed in his position as leader of the country.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said that Mugabe, 93, deserved a rest.

“The resignation of President Mugabe from office today (Tuesday) is a very welcome development,” Moyo was quoted as saying.

“The writing was on the wall as evidenced by events of the last few days starting with the intervention by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and culminating in the impeachment process by Parliament which was to conclude latest tomorrow (today).”

“He had indeed overstayed the hospitality of the people of Zimbabwe. Worse still, he surrounded himself with people of criminal conduct, primitive and disrespectful attributes,” Moyo said.

Moyo, however, said that Zimbabweans should acknowledge the nonagenarian’s immense contribution to the development of the country before and after independence.

Mugabe resigned as president of Zimbabwe on Tuesday, ending a 37-year-old rule defined by brutality and economic collapse.

“I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation… with immediate effect,” said speaker Mudenda, reading the letter.