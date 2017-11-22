- Advertisement -

The political situation in Zimbabwe is attracting regional leaders as Angolan President Joao Lourenco and his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma visits Harare on Wednesday.

President Lourenco made the announcement of the visit on Tuesday following the regional bloc SADC meeting in the Angolan capital Luanda.

“President Jacob Zuma and I have agreed to visit Harare tomorrow,” President Lourenco told journalists after the South African Development Community Troika meeting.

The SADC Troika comprises Angola, South Africa and Zambia.

South Africa is the chair, while Angola heads the bloc’s organ for Cooperation, Defence and Politics.

Zambia is the SADC deputy chair. The other SADC members are Botswana, the DR Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland.

The SADC Troika heads, said Angolan Foreign Affairs ministry director Joaquim do Espírito Santo, met to analyse the political situation in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party summoned its MPs to discuss President Robert Mugabe, after a deadline for his resignation came and went on Monday.

Zanu-PF on Sunday sacked President Mugabe as its leader, effectively ending his 37-year rule.

Mugabe finally also bowed to pressures to resign.

President Mugabe’s grip on power was broken last week when the military took over, angered at his wife Grace’s emergence as the leading candidate to succeed the 93-year-old leader.

Tens of thousands of overjoyed demonstrators then flooded the streets of Zimbabwe in peaceful celebrations, marking the apparent end of his long and authoritarian rule.