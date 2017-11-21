- Advertisement -

Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa is to arrive in Zimbabwe early on Wednesday morning and is likely to be sworn in as president, News24 reports.

According to sources close to Mnangagwa, he is in South Africa and will fly to Zimbabwe in the morning on a private jet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said he would not return to Zimbabwe until his safety was guaranteed.

He left the country when now resigned president Robert Mugabe fired him as vice president of the country.

Mugabe’s resignation letter was read out in parliament on Tuesday evening, leading to celebrations in the street.