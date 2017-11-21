- Advertisement -

Sudanese-British billionaire businessman and chairman of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mohammed Ibrahim, has welcomed Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s decision to resign after 37 years in office.

A statement released by the Foundation reads, “We hope that this decision will allow for a smooth and peaceful transition of power, and that all Zimbabweans will get their chance of an authentic, fair and legitimate election process.”

The Foundation noted that in the 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance, released on Monday, Zimbabwe had a mixed picture in terms of governance.

“The Index measures overall governance, and Zimbabwe still ranks 40th out of 54 countries in 2016,” the statement says.

Mo Ibrahim, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, said: “Robert Mugabe’s overdue departure now gives the people of Zimbabwe the chance to determine their futures.

“It is vital that a proper, fair and transparent process is in place for the next election. Zimbabweans deserve that, and they will rightly demand that.”