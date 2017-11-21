- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is telling a crowd outside Parliament that a “democratic Zimbabwe cannot be built by another un-democratic process”.



Tsvangirai says the culture of the ruling party “must end” and everyone must put their heads together and work toward free and fair elections.

“Now the question is, how do we end Mugabe,” says the opposition leader, who shared power with Mugabe as prime minister for a number of years.