Kenya’s main opposition on Monday said it did not recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “illegitimate” government, shortly after the Supreme Court upheld the results of a re-run of the presidential election.

“We consider this government to be illegitimate and do not recognise it,” the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, which is led by Raila Odinga, said in a statement.

“The court’s decision today could not possibly legitimise an illegitimate government, whose president had publicly accused the court of having carried out a ‘coup’ by annulling his election and threatened to ‘fix’ the justices once he was back in power,” the statement read.

Earlier on Monday, six Supreme Court judges had unanimously decided to dismiss petitions to annul the vote, which claimed the October 26 re-run poll had lacked transparency and had not been impartial.

The electoral commission meanwhile said the ruling affirmed its “resolve and deliberate efforts to conduct free, fair and credible elections.”

Mr. Kenyatta supporters celebrated outside of the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice, David Maranga, announced that “the petitions are not merited.’’

“The presidential election is hereby upheld,” Mr. Maranga added.

The petitions, which were asking for the result of the re-run to be thrown out, had been filed by three opposition supporters, among them a former lawmaker.

The polls “were administered in a partial, partisan, inefficient and inaccurate and unaccountable manner,” one of the petitions read.

The re-run election had been boycotted by Mr. Odinga, who called it a “sham.”

Turnout was low and there were running battles between police and protesters, with Kenyatta ultimately winning a 98 per cent landslide.

At least 12 people were killed in clashes over a three-day period during the vote.

On Friday, three people were killed and scores wounded when police fired live ammunition into crowds of opposition supporters, who rallied in the capital, Nairobi, to welcome Odinga back to the country after an overseas trip.

The EU election observer mission recently warned that the East African nation is facing a “dangerous political stand-off”.

The crisis in Kenya began after the Supreme Court threw out the results of an August election, also won by Kenyatta, over irregularities.