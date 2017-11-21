- Advertisement -

The Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed “with contempt” claims by a Kampala media house that President Yoweri Museveni is plotting to overthrow his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

The ministry in a statement said the reports in local media were malicious and are aimed at denting the strong ties between the two countries.

“The ministry calls upon the public to ignore any alleged ‘list of grievances against Uganda by Rwanda’ which is expertly planted and regurgitated in various media outlets by diabolical sources, as though it were factual,’’ the statement said.

“There has been no concern raised through the agreed official channels by either the State or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has no reason to suggest anything to the contrary,’’ it added.

A Ugandan tabloid, Red Pepper, reported that Museveni has a plot to overthrow the Rwandan government.