Zimbabwe’s ousted deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF)’s intervention was “aimed at preserving the ethos of our struggle against British Colonialism”.

In a statement, Mnangagwa said that the fight included a “struggle for social and economic empowerment which is all but lost now due to reasons clearly stated in the impeachment call by Zanu-PF members of parliament”.

Mnangagwa said this as Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party was set to begin impeachment proceedings against Mugabe.

Mnangagwa said that he would not stand in “the way of the people and the party”.

The former vice president fled Zimbabwe shortly being sacked by President Robert Mugabe early this month.

The crisis followed a factional squabble in the ruling Zanu-PF party over the 93-year-old Mugabe’s successor.