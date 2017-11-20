- Advertisement -

The President of Angola, Mr. João Lourenço, has sacked the country’s police commander, Mr. Ambrósio de Lemos.

According to a note from the Civil House of the Presidency, Mr. de Lemos will be replaced by Mr. Alfredo Mingas.

The Intelligence and Military Security Head, Gen. António José Maria, was also replaced by Gen. Apolinário José Pereira, the note confirmed.

With the Monday changes, President Lourenço, in office for only 53 days, has effected 62 major appointments so far.

- Advertisement -

Last week, the president sacked the eldest daughter of his predecessor, President José Eduardo dos Santos, as the chair of the board of the state-owned oil firm, Sonangol.

A presidential decree on Wednesday said Ms Isabel dos Santos had been replaced by Mr. Carlos Saturnino.

Ms dos Santos was appointed to chair the Sonangol board of directors by her father in June 2016. She was tasked with the responsibility of restructuring the state company.

President Lourenço took over from dos Santos in August, following an election, marking the end of a 38-year reign.

His sacking of the predecessor’s daughter was seen as a powerful message asserting his authority.