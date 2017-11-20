- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly summoned its members of parliament “as the former liberation movement moved to trigger a process to impeach beleaguered President Robert Mugabe”.

According to NewsDay, a Zanu-PF MP who spoke on condition of anonymity said that they had been summoned for the caucus.

“We have been summoned and all have been asked to report to party headquarters by no later than 14:30 this afternoon,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Zanu-PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke confirmed the development, the report said.

The meeting was set to start at around 16:00.

Mugabe’s once-loyal Zanu-PF party – which has already sacked him and told him to resign as head of state – warned over the weekend that it would seek to impeach the nonagenarian if he failed to quit by midday on Monday.

The party was yet to comment on its next steps after that deadline passed.