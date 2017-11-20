- Advertisement -

After seven long terms in office, it seemed over the weekend that the Zimbabwean dictator was finally on his way out.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, it was widely believed that Robert Mugabe – who has been held under house arrest by the military in Harare since last week – would resign.

But the 93-year-old did exactly the opposite, announcing during the speech, televised on state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), that he was still in power, thank you very much.

- Advertisement -

“The (ruling Zanu-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes,” Mugabe said, plunging the nation into further uncertainty, News24 reports.

With no resignation in sight, the Twitterverse took to the social platform to convey shock, outrage, and – true to form – a few witticisms, with #Mugabe tweets flooding the network well into Monday morning.