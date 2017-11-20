- Advertisement -

Zimbabwe’s influential war veterans association says the military should step back and let the people, and politics, remove longtime President Robert Mugabe from power.

Chris Mutsvangwa says more protests are planned as Mugabe faces a midday deadline set by the ruling party to resign or face impeachment proceedings.

Zimbabweans were astonished that Mugabe, flanked by the military, in a national address Sunday night did not announce his resignation.

- Advertisement -

“Your time is up,” Mutsvangwa says, and he suggests that the military, even though it put Mugabe under house arrest days ago, is still beholden to him and compelled to protect him because he is officially their “commander in chief.”

He also says the war veterans’ association is going to court to argue that Mugabe is “derelict of his executive duty”.