Uganda President Yoweri Museveni claimd being a Christian and a follower of Jesus Christ, he is not scared of death because he will defeat it by resurrecting.

According to Mr Museveni, the resurrection of Jesus Christ proves that he can also ascend from death.

JESUS

“We are now all Christians. Why? Because Jesus came, was crucified and he was buried but he resurrected. When he resurrected, he gave all us of hope that we shall also resurrect,” Mr Museveni told Christians at Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira Town on Saturday.

“If there is no resurrection, there is no Christianity. I have not yet died and resurrected but I hope I will (die and resurrect), because I am a Christian.”

Mr Museveni supported argument by reading the book of 1 Corinthians 15: 26 in the Bible, which says: “The last enemy that will be destroyed is death.”

Mr Museveni was launching a fundraising for the rehabilitation and expansion of Lira Cathedral, under Lira Diocese.

The Catholic Church is seeking for USh2 billion for the project.

Mr Museveni bought one bull at USh10 million and donated USh90 million in cash and pledged USh310 million.

EDUCATION

The Lango Parliamentary Group chaired by Dokolo County MP Felix Okot Ogong contributed USh15 million both in cash and in pledges.

Lands Minister Betty Amongi said the Catholic Church has played a crucial role in Lango Sub-region by investing in education and healthcare.

Lira Diocese wants to renovate its Cathedral ahead of the celebration to mark 50 years of the church’s existence after it was carved out of Gulu Diocese in July 1968.

Bishop Joseph Franzelli thanked the President for supporting the church.

“We now want to enlarge the Cathedral because it’s no longer sufficient for the people who come in,” Bishop Franzelli of Lira Diocese said.